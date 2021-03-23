Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 3.1% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 598.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,148,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 29,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

