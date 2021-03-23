Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,024 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine makes up approximately 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 48,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,608. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

