Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $27.78 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 6.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

