Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,528 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 7.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 115,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,610. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

