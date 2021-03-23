Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $40.15 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 9.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.65% of Vertiv worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

VRT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

