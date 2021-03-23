Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.41 Million in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Laureate Education makes up approximately 0.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Laureate Education by 35.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

