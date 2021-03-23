Corsair Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up approximately 0.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,404. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.