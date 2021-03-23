Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,477 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises 2.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 19,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,654. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.