Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,488 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Biglari makes up about 0.2% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Biglari worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of BH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.89. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

