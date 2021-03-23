Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $36.09 Million Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,093,000. Juniper Industrial makes up 8.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 7.81% of Juniper Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JIH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,186. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

