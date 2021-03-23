Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 12,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,780,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
