Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 12,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,780,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

