Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $341.45. 179,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,863. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $278.42 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

