Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

