Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $320.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Shares of COUP opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $963,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock worth $51,017,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

