Covesting Tops 24-Hour Volume of $126,075.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $8.96 million and $126,075.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.