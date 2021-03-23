CPUchain (CPU) Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $49,846.00 and $89.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 44,801,750 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

