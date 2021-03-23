Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,497.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,497 ($45.69) and traded as low as GBX 3,450 ($45.07). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,492 ($45.62), with a volume of 137,898 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,453.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,497.

In other news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

