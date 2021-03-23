Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,974 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.