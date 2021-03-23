Credit Suisse AG Acquires 22,864 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 25.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.52 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.