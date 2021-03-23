Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,162,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of TSIAU stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.