Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 74,838 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

