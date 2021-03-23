Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Brooks Automation worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

