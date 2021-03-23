Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.77% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

ARI opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

