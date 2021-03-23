Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of American Campus Communities worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $163,849,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after acquiring an additional 393,868 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

