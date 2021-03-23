Credit Suisse AG Buys 130,481 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

