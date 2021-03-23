Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

