Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.68% of The RealReal worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,722. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

