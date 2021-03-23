Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of KBR worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

