Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $383.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

