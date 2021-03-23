Credit Suisse AG Has $10.32 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of STAG Industrial worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.