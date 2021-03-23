Credit Suisse AG Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

