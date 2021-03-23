Credit Suisse AG Has $10.84 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

