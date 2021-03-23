Credit Suisse AG Has $11.04 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

