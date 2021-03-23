Credit Suisse AG Has $11.15 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of KB Home worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

