Credit Suisse AG Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of The Toro worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock worth $3,627,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

