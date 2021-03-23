Credit Suisse AG Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Trex worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 40,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.