Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of UGI worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in UGI by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.84.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

