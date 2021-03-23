Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $94,584,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

