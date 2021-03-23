Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of International Game Technology worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

