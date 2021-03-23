Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,429 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of First Horizon worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

