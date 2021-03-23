Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,180,196 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,180,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

