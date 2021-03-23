Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,890 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

