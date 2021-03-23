Credit Suisse AG Sells 51,232 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,556,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

