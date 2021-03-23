Credit Suisse AG Sells 689,078 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Discovery worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 12.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 1,150.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 289,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.