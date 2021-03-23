Credit Suisse AG Sells 948 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of AMERCO worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $591.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.47.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

