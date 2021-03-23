Credit Suisse Group Boosts The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $123.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SJM stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

