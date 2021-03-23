Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $35.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

