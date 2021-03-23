Credit Suisse Group Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $26.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

