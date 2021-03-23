Credit Suisse Group Increases Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
BXMT stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $32.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
