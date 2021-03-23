Credit Suisse Group Increases Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $33.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

BXMT stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

