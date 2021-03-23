Credit Suisse Group Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $202.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.